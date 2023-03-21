iPhone 14 Plus surpasses 13 Mini, but sales of the iPhone 14 line show a drop

A recent report released by Display Supply Chain revealed that the iPhone 14 line is failing to repeat the sales success of the previous generation. The numbers show that the Apple reduced orders for new displays by 39% for your smartphones.
In addition, the numbers make it clear that only the iPhone 14 Pro line has achieved good results in the market, since the 14 Pro and Pro Max models are outperforming their predecessors by 22 and 23%, respectively.
Now, a curious detail that has drawn attention is the relative “success” of the iPhone 14 Plus, as shipments of the device grew 59% when compared to the late iPhone 13 Mini.
According to DSCC, the first half of this year will be one of weak sales for Apple, as the market is undergoing a correction, which also explains the drop in orders for displays.
Furthermore, consumers are facing a much tougher economic backdrop as high inflation has hit much of Europe, developing countries and even the US.
This ends up causing consumers to have their purchasing power reduced and start focusing on essential items, such as food, housing, fuel and other previously contracted debts.
As a result, the demand for smartphones ends up falling, since this is not considered an essential item and many people prefer to spend more time with their older device to save money.
It should be remembered that the DSCC report is only an estimate that indicates a market trend and may not reflect Apple’s actual numbers.
