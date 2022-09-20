iPhone 14 Plus rather less in demand

Even now you can still get the largest standard to date without any delivery delays. Did Apple miscalculate the 14 Plus?

If new iPhones are well received by customers, you can usually tell right away: the devices are then no longer available on the official sales date within a few hours – sometimes even a few minutes – when pre-orders start, so they only reach buyers several weeks later. If you currently take a look at Apple’s official online store, you can iPhone 14Plus make an interesting observation: Even now, days after the start of preorders on Friday, all variants should reach the buyer on time on October 7th.

- Advertisement -

Still available at launch

October 7th, a Friday, is the official start of sales for the new model that replaces the iPhone 13 mini and will be delivered for the first time as a non-Pro model with a 6.7-inch screen. The hardware conversion apparently means that Apple’s manufacturers need more time for this model. The other three new iPhones from 2022, iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, are already available in stores. With the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple wants to circumvent possible sales problems with the mini predecessor – the latter is said to have sold poorly. (Apple itself does not provide any information on the distribution of devices, only mentions the total sales of all iPhones.)

- Advertisement -

At least the currently available information suggests that this has not been successful so far. Well-known Apple analysts are also disappointed. Ming-Chi Kuo from the Taiwanese financial institution TF International Securities believes that Apple’s strategy of product segmentation for the standard iPhone models has apparently failed this year. Other models are obviously selling much better, at least based on the current waiting times. This is especially true for the Pro models.

The Pro models are the best

In fact, Apple buyers are not making it easy this year. There are clear differences between the Pro models and the standard variants of the iPhone 14. Only the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max come with the current A16 SoC, only they have the new Dynamic Island instead of the previous Selfie and Face ID” Notch” and also the camera technology is significantly more modern with a resolution of up to 48 megapixels for the first time. Apple’s goal is apparently also to increase the average revenue per customer because more and more of them are being lured to the Pro models.

The standard variants suffer from this, which feel like an “iPhone 13s” this year, i.e. only a minimally drilled new version. Since the prices are still not a bargain – the iPhone 14 costs a minimum of 1000 euros without a mobile phone contract, the iPhone 14 Plus a minimum of 1150 euros – more and more customers are likely to opt for the Pro version right away or leave the upgrade altogether because they don’t have the feeling , enough to benefit from the purchase. The next Apple quarterly figures will show what effects this will have. There are also no test reports available for the iPhone 14 Plus.