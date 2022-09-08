iPhone 14, Plus, Pro and Pro Max launched by Apple, which receives a fine in Brazil | TC duty

It’s time for you to check out everything that happened in the technology universe in another edition of Duty TC. If you missed any news, didn’t have time to read or want to have a “summary” of the week, just scroll down the page to be well informed. And this edition is full of new releases. That’s because introduced the 14 line and other products, while Huawei four smartphones within the Mate 50 family. In addition, we will also mention that Telegram has been gaining more users in Europe, that OPPO has confirmed when it will sell the Reno 7 at retail and that Correios now requires CPF or CNPJ in national orders. - Advertisement - Want to stay well informed? Then just scroll down the page!

European Union wants up to 5 years of mobile updates

The European Union wants to change the standard for Android and iOS updates. According to a bill being voted on by the European Parliament, all manufacturers must offer up to five years of software updates. The rule imposes three years of Android or iOS version updates and two more years of security updates. Another important detail is that manufacturers must deliver a security package within "maximum two months" after launch. If it is enacted into law, the bill should make life very difficult for some Chinese manufacturers, as many are not used to providing such long-term support for their smartphones. In addition, analysts believe that the European Union's measure could make the sale of entry-level smartphones more expensive or even difficult, as many companies find it difficult to deliver such long support for simple models. For now, the proposal remains under analysis and has no date to be voted on, but we will continue to keep an eye on the matter.

Telegram advances and gains more users in Europe

According to data revealed by the Panorama Mobile Time/Opinion Box survey, 65% of Europeians surveyed have Telegram on their smartphone and often use the application to communicate with friends and family. The data also show that the messenger grew by 12 percentage points compared to the year 2021, with the biggest responsible for this growth being young people between 16 and 29 years old. Out of curiosity, 69% of messenger installations are made by this group of users, but despite this gain in popularity, Telegram is still below the 70% of Facebook Messenger. However, WhatsApp remains unanimous among Europeians. Currently, 99% of smartphones have Meta messenger. Instagram, on the other hand, also grew by 4 percentage points and now occupies the second position of the most used social network in the country. Finally, we have Signal stalled with its 12% market share.

Correios requires CPF and CNPJ in orders

The Post Office began to require CPF, CNPJ or passport for those who want to send a package. The new rule was announced in July and applies even to national orders. According to the state-owned company, the measure is a necessary adaptation to respond to the wishes of the tax authorities. In other words, the IRS. In addition, the measure will also prevent the sending of illicit goods or products, since the sender can be held responsible more easily. For those who care about privacy, the Post Office made it very clear that the CPF will not be exposed on the package label. The state-owned company must use the document number in its internal systems, linking the tracking code to the CPF. With this, the consumer will still be able to track their packages directly on the Meu Correios website. The idea is that all orders are centralized in a single portal, ensuring the safety of the user and also of those who are selling the product.

OPPO Reno 7 should be sold on Vivo and Amazon

OPPO has finally confirmed when it should start selling its first cell phone in the Europeian market. According to the company, Vivo will be the operator responsible for selling the Reno 7 in its physical stores as of September 25th. The Chinese manufacturer also reported that Amazon will also sell the smartphone in e-commerce, and the distribution is in charge of the company Usina de Vendas. However, the launch price of the smartphone still remains a real unknown, something that will only be revealed on the 25th. Anyway, to refresh your memory, the OPPO Reno 7 is an intermediate smartphone that has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a rate of 90 Hz and FHD+ resolution. In addition, its processor is the Snapdragon 680, while it works with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The rear set of cameras is formed by a 64 MP main lens, depth and macro sensor with another 2 MP, while the front is 32 MP. Complete the set, the 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W charging and Android 12 running under the ColorOS interface.

Huawei launches Mate 50 line in China

In an event held this Tuesday (6), Huawei finally presented the new members of the Mate 50 line to the Chinese public. There are four smartphones: Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, Mate 50 RS and Mate 50e. The handsets mark the debut of XMAGE, a custom NPU built by HiSilicon that promises to deliver a breakthrough in cameras. In addition, smartphones also support satellite connection through the Beidou system, but there is no 5G connection. Now, on to the specs, the Huawei Mate 50 has a 6.7-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate and a hole-centered camera. The Mate 50 Pro and RS versions have a 6.74-inch screen with support for a 120 Hz rate and a notch, while the 50e despite sharing the same screen size, has only 90 Hz as in the standard model. Under the hood, the standard model, 50 Pro and RS come equipped with a platform powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, while the Mate 50e opts for the Snapdragon 778G platform. In cameras, all four versions share a main camera with variable aperture, but there are some significant differences. The Huawei Mate 50 has a triple module on the rear with a 50-megapixel main sensor, 13-megapixel wide-angle and a 12-megapixel periscope with 5x optical and 50x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 13-megapixel front sensor. The 50 Pro model has a 50-megapixel main sensor, another 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 64-megapixel periscope with 3.5x optical and 100x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 13-megapixel front sensor and another 3D ToF auxiliary. The RS version inherits almost all the Mate 50 Pro’s specs, with the only change to the cameras being the removal of the periscope sensor to adopt a 48-megapixel macro. The Mate 50e removes the third sensor and leaves only the main and the wide-angle. Closing the sets, the standard version and Mate 50e have a 4,460mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging, while the Pro and RS models have a 4,700mAh battery and also support 66W. prices? The Mate 50 costs 4,999 yuan, or R$3,700. The Mate 50 Pro starts at 6,799 yuan, equivalent to R$5,000, while the Mate RS starts at 13,000 yuan, approximately R$9,600. Finally, the Mate 50e did not have its prices revealed.

Ministry suspends sale of iPhone without charger

The Ministry of Justice ordered the suspension of the sale of iPhones without a charger in the box. The measure is already in effect and the agency still imposed a fine of 12 million on Apple. According to a document published in the Official Gazette of the Union, the suspension must be carried out immediately and it applies to all iPhones from generation 12 onwards. In its defense, the Cupertino company says it will appeal the decision to continue selling iPhones without a charger. The company also claims that the measure was designed to reduce the amount of electronic waste in the world. In addition, as Anatel has yet to comment on the case, Apple and its retail partners continue to sell iPhones as normal.

