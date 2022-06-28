iPhone 14 Plus, not Max: back to the nomenclature of 5 years ago

Apple prepares to launch its 2022 iPhone lineup by introducing two iPhone 14 Pro (Pro and Pro Max) and two non-Pro. No mini, this year, replaced by the diametrically opposite Max equipped with a 6.7-inch display, while the “base” model should be called simply iPhone 14 as expected. We are sure though that Will iPhone 14 Max really be called that? We know it will be a iPhone equipped with the same hardware features as iPhone 14, with the only difference concerning the diagonal of the screen. But the suffix? [mb_related_posts1]

IPHONE 14 PLUS: THE RETURN OF A FAMILY NAME

According to the informant Ianzuk on a South Korean blog, it seems that Apple may have chosen to brush up on an old suffix for its next extra large iPhone, going to fish out the Plus which has now been in disuse for almost 5 years. In fact, we recall that the Plus series was released for the first time in 2014 with iPhone 6 Plus and was used for 4 models up to the latest iPhone 8 Plus (here our review of the time), one of the oldest smartphones among those that will receive iOS 16.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus RA is “critically” important, says Tim Cook 78.1 x 158.4 x 7.5 mm

5.5 inches – 1920×1080 px Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 78.1 x 160.8 x 7.65 mm

6.7 inches – 2778×1284 px Click here for the complete comparison »

Just above you can see a dimensional comparison between iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 13 Pro Max (here the review of the top Apple) and the reason why we chose the latter concerns the fact that the new iPhone 14 Plus will follow exactly the same shapes and the same design, as they both have a 6.7 ” and on both we find (we will find) the notch. The choice to go back to the suffix Plus makes sense as it allows you to immediately solve one of the main problems caused by the use of Max on a model that does not belong to the highest range. The similarity between iPhone 14 Max And iPhone 14 Pro Max it could have created a bit of confusion, besides the fact that to define Max a product that it will not be at its best it is certainly not an effective strategy.

