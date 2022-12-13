iPhone 14 Plus, low demand also causes Pegatron’s revenue to fall

Although Apple has decided to exclude the “mini” model from the iPhone 14 range, the Plus model (HERE our review), a theme dusted off after several years, is failing to obtain satisfactory sales results. Communication focused on both the size of the display and the size of the battery was of little use, which with its 4325mAh is one of the most capacious ever put inside an iPhone (slightly higher even than that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max).

Pegatron, one of the companies Apple uses to assemble iPhones, reported in November a 28.3% drop in revenue compared to the same period last year e a decrease of 13.9% compared to the month of October . This sharp contraction, according to what was reported by the Taiwanese newspaper DigiTimesin addition to the growth in inflation that is affecting the world economy, it should also be attributed to the low demand for the iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14 Plus is sold in Italy with prices starting from 1,179 euros for the version with 128GB of integrated memory, which rise to a good 1,569 euros for the 512GB version. Definitely too many considering that it is an iPhone that basically still incorporates many features of last year’s model, apart from the display and battery.

As partial justification for the subdued sales, one could also consider the fact that this model, evidently due to problems in the supply chain (or perhaps a deliberate choice), arrived on the market about a month after the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max partially losing the initial media boost that gradually faded after the September launch.

This year, however, the increased consumer attention is focusing almost exclusively on the Pro models that currently would be responsible for about 64%. of demand for the iPhone 14. This result would be exactly what Apple wanted which compared to the past few years has further increased the hardware differentiation between the Pro and non-Pro models, prompting consumers to aim for the more expensive versions to try to increase revenue.