iPhone 14 Plus: leaked case reiterates these rumors

There is really little time left for the launch of the interesting iPhone 14 model, with only a few months to go. Recently, leaks related to this model reiterate some rumors of how Apple would introduce a Plus version to this iPhone line soon. In case this rumor is true, the line of the new iPhone 14 model would be: Pro, Pro Max and the new Plus.

All the chaos that intensified the rumor, was thanks to an image allegedly leaked via Twitter by DuanRui. In this image you can see four different types of cases that indicate the different versions of the iPhone 14. DuanRui comments that the image of the cases are from Weibowhere it can also be seen that the rumored iPhone 14 Plus will have much larger dimensions even than the Pro version.

It should be noted that, based on the case, it seems that the cameras will be quite similar to the iPhone 13 model. However, the Weibo user points out that the device iPhone 14 Plus will have an almost imperceptible greater distance between lenses. If this is confirmed in the future, it will be quite likely that the iPhone 13 cases will no longer be compatible with the new lines at all.

Previous information

Just a month ago, during June and also in May there were some leaked images showing iPhone 14 devices. It turned out that these were just fictitious as they were quite similar to the previous 13 line from the previous year.

Among the leaks, it seems that the back of the device may be similar to other models, although it does not obstruct the rumor that Apple stops using the notch on the screen. The comments and predictions continue to indicate that this next generation has a hole in the form of a pill, removing the notch that has given so much to talk about.

Another detail that the newly filtered image shows is that the company has finally decided to drop the iPhone mini for this year. Although many users did not believe it, the iPhone 12 mini and 13 mini really had great quality, excellent power and efficiency with their version. The purpose of these models was to please users who needed an ideal model for their pocket.

The image can be found directly in the following tweet, where you can judge for yourself and decide whether or not to believe in the possible iPhone 14 Plus model.