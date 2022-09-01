iPhone 14 Plus could be the name of iPhone 14 Max; understand the case

Update (08/31/2022) – GS

As we know, Apple is finally going to reveal the new 14 at an event on September 7 and one of the most anticipated models is the one that comes with a 6.7-inch screen and a price tag of under $1,000. Apparently, this will be the brand’s first large-screen phone without having “Pro” in the name (and price). While this phone has been rumored to be the “iPhone 14 Max,” a new leak may have confirmed that it will be called the “iPhone 14 Plus.”

The leak comes via a Twitter user, who shared alleged packaging images for Apple’s Clear Case with MagSafe. The packaging shows the name “iPhone 14 Plus” on the front, instead of the “iPhone 14 Max” name that many expected.

- Advertisement - The iPhone 14 Plus/iPhone 14 Max is expected to be a popular choice this year. While it doesn’t have all the features of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, it will offer the same 6.7-inch screen size. With rumors of a price increase for the “Pro” phones, it makes a lot of sense for Apple to simultaneously release a cheaper 6.7-inch iPhone 14 with this large form factor. It is worth remembering that at the end of June, the informant Ianzuk had already released a similar rumor to a South Korean blog. As always, we will have to wait to find out if the rumors are true.

Original text – 06/28/2022

Apple should use Plus and not Max nomenclature in the iPhone 14 line

Apple is preparing to launch its 2022 line of iPhones and is expected to introduce four devices, without the presence of the mini. It should be replaced by one of the more powerful versions equipped with a 6.7-inch screen, while the base model should be called the iPhone 14. - Advertisement - However, rumors indicate that the Cupertino giant will make a change in the nomenclature of the device and bring back a term that was in disuse by the company for 5 years.

According to reports by informant Ianzuk to a South Korean blog, Apple may return to using the Plus nomenclature for the larger versions of the iPhone 14, something that has not been used for almost 5 years. Devices with the title Plus were first launched in 2014 by the company, with the iPhone 6 Plus being the pioneer. The nomenclature was used in 4 more models up to the iPhone 8 Plus, one of the oldest cell phones that will receive iOS 16.

Choosing to go back to using the Plus nomenclature makes sense and allows it to solve the problem of using the Max title on a model that is not at the highest level of the line. The similarities between the names iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max can cause confusion among consumers.