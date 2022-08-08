iPhone 14, optimism is not lacking: suppliers prepare 5% more units

Despite the complications that marked the gestation of the 14 – of various kinds, yes, from problems with the quality of the cameras to the troubled relationship with BOE, but mainly due to difficulties with the procurement of components – Apple has always remained optimistic on the success of the next smartphone range. And now it would be even more so.

Despite the downturn in the market, see the recent European numbers, according to rumors the Apple not only confirmed the numbers of the eve, but also moved them a little higher: no longer 90 million iPhone 14, between “standard” , Plus, Pro and Pro Max, but 95 million units to face the first phase of sales. More than 5% of what were the initial production forecasts to close 2022, obviously always taking for granted the information that the rumors give us.