iPhone 14, optimism is not lacking: suppliers prepare 5% more units

Despite the complications that marked the gestation of the iphone 14 – of various kinds, yes, from problems with the quality of the cameras to the troubled relationship with BOE, but mainly due to difficulties with the procurement of components – Apple has always remained optimistic on the success of the next smartphone range. And now it would be even more so.
Despite the downturn in the market, see the recent European numbers, according to rumors the Apple not only confirmed the numbers of the eve, but also moved them a little higher: no longer 90 million iPhone 14, between “standard” , Plus, Pro and Pro Max, but 95 million units to face the first phase of sales. More than 5% of what were the initial production forecasts to close 2022, obviously always taking for granted the information that the rumors give us.
In a global economic landscape that is paying for the long-term effects of the pandemic first and the war in Ukraine then, Apple seems to have plans to absorb most if not all (as has also been said recently) extra costs for componentsso as to keep the access price unchanged (at least in dollars) in the transition from the iPhone 13 line to the iPhone 14 line. Which in absolute terms will however increase, due to the suppression of the mini range to make way for the Plus / Max variant ” standard”.
Likely Apple is sure it can take advantage of the downturn accused by many Android smartphone manufacturers, grabbing market share from this and that competitor. After all, the typical Apple customer is high-spending, so he belongs to that category that, on paper, is less sensitive to rising inflation almost everywhere: with the iPhone 14 in Cupertino they obviously count on being able to induce a migration, more or less abundant, from Android to iOS. Will the iPhones 14 have convincing enough arguments to hit the target? We’ll find out in a month.