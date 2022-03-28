iPhone 14, no production delays. iPhone 15, confirmations for the periscope

The iPhone 14 validation process is reportedly proceeding smoothly, despite the recent lockdown that forced many Shenzhen companies to shut down. Foxconn has found a way to reactivate at least part of the activities by applying a “closed-loop management process”i.e. restrictions on employees who will only be able to move from campus dormitories to the production line in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

There are now less than six months before the arrival of the new generation of iPhones which, according to analyst Jeff Pu of the Haitong International Securitieswould currently be in the EVT stage, the one that involves engineering validation prior to the start of mass production.

Jeff Pu shared some curiosities about the upcoming iPhone 14. In particular, the A16 processor, intended only for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, will have a larger mold size than the A15, despite the transition from a production process to 5nm to 4nm, even more efficient.

Confirmations also for the hypotheses of a 48MP main sensor, which will increase the rear module, and the arrival of a basic version with a larger display. As for the prices, at least on the non-Pro models, they will be in line with those of the iPhone 13.

The analyst also predicted the arrival of that on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max periscope camera with 5x optical zoom that many would have already expected on the next iPhone 14. Jeff Pu, finally, also spoke of the iPad which in 2024 could be equipped with an OLED panel, both in 11 and 12.9-inch versions. A previous report by The Elec had also confirmed this hypothesis but it would seem unlikely that Apple will decide to switch from the new miniLED panels to the OLED ones on the Pros. More plausible that this panel can arrive on the Air range.