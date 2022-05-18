iPhone 14, new Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 2 expected for September 13 | Rumor

There are a few weeks left until the next one WWDC 2022the appointment dedicated to developers that will start from 6 June, during which the new operating systems for the devices of the Cupertino house will be unveiled, but the world of rumors runs faster than the events themselves and already looks beyond, more precisely to the traditional September event in which Apple renews a good part of its hardware offer, in particular the mobile one. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M The latest rumors come from the portal iDropNewsmore particularly from a piece written by the well-known insider LeaksApplePro, who published a first point of the situation regarding everything that should be presented by the Californian company during this event. A particularly interesting detail concerns the fact that the insider has also ventured a possible date for the appointment, expected – according to his sources – for next September 13th.

THE APPOINTMENT FORMAT HAS NOT YET BEEN DECIDED

Read more Apple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach Beyond that it comes also hypothesized the possible format of the event, since as the restrictions caused by the pandemic loosen, a return to a face-to-face appointment becomes more and more likely. On this issue the insider has no particular certainties since his sources seem to agree on the fact that Apple itself hasn’t made a decision on this yet. To know for sure which format will be chosen, it will be necessary to wait until the second half of August, which is the period in which the company usually records virtual events. The indecision regarding the format seems to be due to Apple’s desire not to rush the return to physical events at all costs, a concern that the company does not seem to have reserved for its own employees, since it is now since last June that he is pushing to return to work locally, only to see all his plans postponed due to the actual state of affairs.

THE MOST AWAITED NEWS OF THE EVENT

As for the event stars, LeaksApplePro’s recap covers all possible products which should be shown on the virtual stage or not of the September presentation. Obviously the protagonists will be the new iPhones 14, which this year should introduce two big news for the range. The first concerns the disappearance of the mini variant in favor of a Max model also for iPhone 14 base (also 6.7 “), while the second concerns the net aesthetic differentiation between the basic and Pro modelssince the latter should abandon the notch to start adopting a double front hole. Moving on to the other products, Apple is expected to further enrich the family Apple Watch. Not only does it speak of a Series 8 with a truly renewed designbut also an update of the SE model and the debut of a third variant Extremewhich should bring to the market that rugged variant that has been talked about for some time, therefore dedicated to those who are more oriented towards extreme sports and who need a more resistant smartwatch than the norm.