iPhone 14 Max and Pro Max without panels: production delayed, but there is optimism

iPhone 14 is almost upon us, barring unforeseen events and twists, the new range of smartphones will be announced during the late summer keynote which is usually held in mid-September. However, the concerns about theactual availability of products, questioned by the now chronic crisis of the components, to which this year is added an extremely critical global socio-political situation which, inevitably, is also compromising the economic sectors, including tech.

Not to forget the still devastating effects of pandemic, whose umpteenth wave is creating serious problems especially in the Far East. On the one hand, Foxconn reassures, explaining that the company structure holds up and that it will be able to correctly guarantee production, on the other, analysts show apprehension due to difficulties on the demand and supply side. For example, we speak of a limited availability of Apple A16 chipsso much so that Apple would have decided to allocate them only to the Pro variants of its next iPhones.