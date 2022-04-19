Tech GiantsApple

iPhone 14, Kuo foresees a major improvement of the front camera

After a couple of generations that have not seen major changes in terms of the front camera, for the next iPhone 14 there would be some news. This, at least, is what the authoritative analyst expected Ming-Chi Kuo who posted his prediction via Twitter.

According to Kuo, all four models of the iPhone 14 are likely to receive an update in both the focus system and a wider aperture:

The front camera of the four new iPhone 14 models, scheduled for the second half of 2022, will likely have an AF (autofocus) update and an f / 1.9 aperture (compared to the fixed focus and f / 2.2 aperture of the current one. iPhone 13). AF support and smaller aperture can provide better shallow depth of field effect in selfie / portrait mode. In addition, the AF can also enhance the focus effect for FaceTime, video calling and live streaming.

Selfies captured in low light conditions would also benefit from these improvements.

Apple has been very focused in recent years on the FaceTime functionality improvement. An update of the front camera also on the iPhones, after iPad and Mac, would definitely make sense also on the next iPhone 14. The front camera of the iPhone 14 should be integrated in a hole in the display on the Pro models, while it should continue to remain in the notch on the models base.

As for the rear camera, however, on the iPhone 14 Pro there should be a 48MP main sensor, 21% larger than the current one and with 1.22μm pixels, about 0.68 μm less.

