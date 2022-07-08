iPhone 14, image of the alleged covers: you will not be able to “recycle” the old ones

Arrived at this time of the year, when the presentation of the iPhone 14 there are about two months left and the news of the shipment of the first components for the assembly of the units is already old, a lot is already known about the next smartphone range from Apple, about the composition one could say everything. The new iPhones will be four, as from the iPhone 12 onwards, but the mini will be missing, which will be replaced by an iPhone 14 Plus.
In all likelihood, we will see then iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. From China comes a relaunch on existing rumors: a post on Weibo shows alleged covers for the four new iPhones, which once again look a lot like the iPhone 13 that have yielded important commercial satisfactions to Apple – with the obvious exception of the mini variant. The “standard” iPhone 14 looks almost identical to the iPhone 13, the 14 Plus is new but it should be, basically, a bigger 14, and the two iPhone 14 Pro also look a lot like the current Pros.
Some might therefore ask in light of the remarkable similarities between the current generation and the next if the covers for the iPhone 13 can also be used for the new ones. The answer is that in all likelihood it will not be possible “recycle” the houses: it had emerged in the past and the one who published the image confirms that the dimensions of the and the distances between the rear cameras will be different, so it should be necessary to have new covers that fit the new iPhones.
An additional expense that is added to a more than likely an increase in list prices. In fact, the news coming from the supply chain is not good, neither for Apple nor for the technology sector in general. We have no information or hypotheses on prices, but certainly the iPhones 14 will cost no less than the current ones.