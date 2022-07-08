iPhone 14, image of the alleged covers: you will not be able to “recycle” the old ones

Arrived at this time of the year, when the presentation of the iPhone 14 there are about two months left and the news of the shipment of the first components for the assembly of the units is already old, a lot is already known about the next smartphone range from Apple, about the composition one could say everything. The new iPhones will be four, as from the iPhone 12 onwards, but the mini will be missing, which will be replaced by an iPhone 14 Plus.

In all likelihood, we will see then iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. From China comes a relaunch on existing rumors: a post on Weibo shows alleged covers for the four new iPhones, which once again look a lot like the iPhone 13 that have yielded important commercial satisfactions to Apple – with the obvious exception of the mini variant. The “standard” iPhone 14 looks almost identical to the iPhone 13, the 14 Plus is new but it should be, basically, a bigger 14, and the two iPhone 14 Pro also look a lot like the current Pros.

