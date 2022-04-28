iPhone 14, here are the mockups: the cases of the iPhone 13 will not be compatible

Based on the CAD drawings leaked in recent weeks, 3D models have been created (not the first time) that can allow us to get a more precise idea of ​​the small changes that will characterize the next iPhone 14 compared to the current iPhone 13 range.

As hypothesized, the iPhone 14 Pro should have a larger photographic module than the current one given the possible adoption of a 48 megapixel sensor, larger than 21%. According to rumors, in fact, the new sensor it should be 1 / 1.3 inch against 1 / 1.65 inches of that of the iPhone 13 Pro. Larger dimensions, of course, also involve a larger lens in order to capture more light.

The Web site Mac Otakara has published a video showing the four mockups also trying to insert them in the relative cases of the iPhone 13. The “new” 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, which will take the place of the “mini”, good or bad it manages to get into an iPhone 13 Pro Max cover, even if there is the notable difference of the photographic module, much smaller. The iPhone 14 Max, therefore, will be essentially the same size as the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, both 6.1-inch, cannot fit into their corresponding iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro cases. The images show problems right next to the camera, which is significantly larger on both iPhone 14s. Overall dimensions also appear to be slightly larger. Similar speech for iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max: larger photographic module and larger overall dimensions prevent the use of current covers.