iPhone 14, here are all the colors of the official cases in leather and silicone

14 is coming, in two days – Wednesday – we will finally discover the Apple proposal for 2022. We know that there will be important changes ahead, with the disappearance of the notch on the Pro variants which will be replaced by the double circular hole + pill (but it could be disguised). There will also be small differences on the back, with the cameras which will be slightly larger than the previous ones, just enough to make the iPhone 13 Pro unusable for the new generation.

And speaking of enclosureshere are what they should be proposals at launch: we are talking about the classics silicone and covers made by Apple which, among other things, confirm once again that what we used to call the iPhone 14 Max will actually be marketed as the iPhone 14 Plus.