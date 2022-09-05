iPhone 14, here are all the colors of the official cases in leather and silicone

HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 14, here are all the colors of the official cases in...

By Abraham
iphone 14 is coming, in two days – Wednesday – we will finally discover the Apple proposal for 2022. We know that there will be important changes ahead, with the disappearance of the notch on the Pro variants which will be replaced by the double circular hole + pill (but it could be disguised). There will also be small differences on the back, with the cameras which will be slightly larger than the previous ones, just enough to make the iPhone 13 Pro cases unusable for the new generation.

And speaking of enclosureshere are what they should be proposals at launch: we are talking about the classics silicone and leather covers made by Apple which, among other things, confirm once again that what we used to call the iPhone 14 Max will actually be marketed as the iPhone 14 Plus.

To show us the colors of the cases for the first time is the leaker Majin Buu who on Twitter posted some pictures – some even live – of the new proposal.

PLEASE NOTE: the names of the colors are those reported by the source, they do not necessarily correspond to those that Apple will adopt in the catalog.


  • silicone: midnight, succulent, chalk pink, red, lilac, sun glow, storm blue, elderberry
  • skin: bright orange, brown, golden brown, midnight blue, black, fir green

To these we add the expected colors of the different iPhone 14 models:

Apple is the first company in the world to exceed 3,000 billion in capitalization

  • 14 and 14 Plus: green, purple, blue, black, white, red (PRODUCT) RED
  • 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max: green, purple, graphite, silver, gold

