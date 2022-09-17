iPhone 14: Help for iMessage and FaceTime activation issues

14 sales have started – queues formed in front of Apple Stores. Apple informs about possible problems with and .

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max went on sale worldwide on Friday. Meanwhile, in a support document, Apple has announced that the new devices may have activation problems with the messaging app iMessage and the video conferencing app FaceTime. The document also describes how to fix these issues.

According to the help page, you may not receive iMessages or FaceTime calls after activating a new device. Sending messages may also be affected: Instead of a blue speech bubble for iMessage messages, the green SMS bubble then appears. It is also possible to display an incorrect sender or sort it into a separate thread.

New iOS version helps

The solution is to update to the latest iOS version. Apple released iOS 16.0.1 the day before it went on sale. This version, aimed at the iPhone 14, aims to solve the possible startup problems.

If that alone doesn’t help, Apple recommends checking Cellular in Settings to make sure the phone line is turned on. If you use several SIMs, you should check whether the one you want is switched on.

Long queues in front of Apple Stores

Despite the forced break caused by Corona, the fascination of new iPhones among fans of the device has apparently not suffered. At the start of sales around the world, long queues formed in front of Apple Stores to get one of the first devices or to pick up a pre-order. There are numerous pictures on social networks that document the rush. The first buyers included people in Australia and Asia due to the corresponding time zones.

Apple CEO Tim Cook attended the launch this year at the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York. Before the opening, the American television station CNBC showed him greeting waiting customers.