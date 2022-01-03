iPhone 14: Goodbye to the notch, hello to the pill-shaped cutout

Lately, we are seeing a lot of rumors about the upcoming iPhone 14 series and it seems that the devices will be coming with major changes.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his latest newsletter Power On, states that the iPhone 14 series models will not have a notch to house the sensors. Instead, phones will have a pill-shaped cutout at the top of the screen.

Until now, the notch had been necessary to house the sensors needed for the front camera, as well as the Face ID function. It will be interesting to see how he manages to fit everything into a tiny space.

Korean publication The Elec also claims that iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will come with a perforated cutout in the display instead of a notch. Even Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the iPhone 14 models will have a cut.

Apple first introduced the notch with the iPhone X and since then it has remained largely unchanged, albeit downgraded in size on the iPhone 13 series.

Reports also hint that Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will continue to offer the notch, but Pro models will come with a new pill-shaped cutout to house the sensors.



