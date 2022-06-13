iPhone 14, front camera at the top. Apple suppliers are ready

We return to talk about the iPhone 14 and in particular of what promises to be the sector that will mark one of the most important steps forward in the production of Apple smartphones in recent years, the front camera. The well-known analyst returned to this point Ming-Chi Kuoproviding further confirmation on the companies that will provide Apple with the components to make it.

ALL READY FOR TOP SELFIE ROOM

Some, such as Sony which will supply the sensor, are already part of the Cupertino network of suppliers. Genius and Largan will take care of the lenses, while Alps and Luxshare of the autofocus system. For the first time, LG Innotek will be sending the camera module (CCM) from Apple together with Cowell. The name of LG Innotek had already been made last month as part of a report that referred to a front camera module that will cost three times that of previous models. The features of the new iPhone 14 selfie camera should include: autofocus system: it will determine an increase in the quality of the shots compared to the front camera modules of the previous iPhones that do not have them.

six-element optics, compared to five of the current models

aperture f / 1.9, wider than the f / 2.2 of the iPhone 11, 12 and 13, with obvious advantages in shots taken in low light conditions.