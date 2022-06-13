iPhone 14, front camera at the top. Apple suppliers are ready

We return to talk about the iPhone 14 and in particular of what promises to be the sector that will mark one of the most important steps forward in the production of Apple smartphones in recent years, the front camera. The well-known analyst returned to this point Ming-Chi Kuoproviding further confirmation on the companies that will provide Apple with the components to make it.
Some, such as Sony which will supply the sensor, are already part of the Cupertino network of suppliers. Genius and Largan will take care of the lenses, while Alps and Luxshare of the autofocus system. For the first time, LG Innotek will be sending the camera module (CCM) from Apple together with Cowell. The name of LG Innotek had already been made last month as part of a report that referred to a front camera module that will cost three times that of previous models.
The features of the new iPhone 14 selfie camera should include:
- autofocus system: it will determine an increase in the quality of the shots compared to the front camera modules of the previous iPhones that do not have them.
- six-element optics, compared to five of the current models
- aperture f / 1.9, wider than the f / 2.2 of the iPhone 11, 12 and 13, with obvious advantages in shots taken in low light conditions.
These features should be common to all models of the future iPhone 14 range, including the lower-end ones. The situation is different with the rear cameras of the Pros which should integrate the most valuable and performing components – in the spring it was Ming-Chi Kuo himself who envisaged that they will be equipped with a new 48MP main sensor. It should be remembered that it has now been established that the Pros will enclose the front camera module in a double hole on the display, while the non-Pros will reproduce the notch.
The launch of the new iPhone 14 range – consisting of two Pro variants and two non-Pro variants – is generally set for September. While for the components of the front camera at the moment there are no reports of difficulties in supplies, some concern is raised by the production of the panels of the models with wider screen (iPhone 14 Max and 14 Pro Max), although it is also said that Apple will succeed. to correct the shot in time for the debut.