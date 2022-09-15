iPhone 14: Fresh devices need an update immediately

14, 14 Pro and 14 Max are coming to customers on Friday. You will receive an update intended to fix a photo bug.

Buyers of iPhones have a first job to do immediately after removing the from the packaging: they have to update the operating system of the new models. As stated in an update description, the Apple including download already distributed, iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will get a new iOS 16 version. iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will be with customers from Friday, the iPhone 14 Plus will follow later.

- Advertisement -

Hash me, I’m a bug

According to the package insert, the iOS 16 distributed as an update, which has the build number 20A362, eliminates a very specific error in the photography area. This causes “some photos to appear too soft when you zoom in on them in landscape mode”. Confusingly, however, this only occurs on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, not on the other two 2022 Apple smartphones available starting this week. However, all iPhone 14 models will get the update.

- Advertisement -

A comparison of the build number explains why this is the case: This is the same as the official build of iOS 16. This in turn corresponds to the release candidate of iOS 16. Apple, on the other hand, seems to be delivering the iPhone 14 devices with an earlier build, which is why all new smartphones need the update. Apple does not say whether there are other bug fixes and/or security fixes. However, you should not take any risks here and update immediately.

Shared Availability

This year, Apple is selling its new iPhones in two stages. The iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will be available on September 16th, followed by the iPhone 14 Plus on October 7th. The latter is also the only completely changed form factor, replacing the supposedly very unpopular iPhone 13 mini. This means that there are no longer any compact iPhones with the latest equipment.

Apple continues to separate Pro and “Normal” models more. Only the Pro devices get the current A16 SoCs in the 4 nm process. The other devices come with the A15 chip from the iPhone 13 Pro. There are also clear differences in the camera (for the first time 48 megapixels on the back in the Pro devices) and the design of the notch and TrueDepth module, which Apple makes into a “dynamic island” in the Pro versions. The screens of the Pro models can also do more, including an always-on mode for the first time.