iPhone 14: Four versions, new design and a new model

The iPhone 14 will become Apple’s next top-of-the-line smartphone. Its launch will take place at the end of this year, probably in the first half of September, but thanks to the numerous leaks that have been taking place in recent weeks, we are becoming more and more clear. what can we expect.

On the one hand, it is almost taken for granted that the iPhone 14 will mean the “death” of the mini model. This means that the iPhone 13 mini will be the last of its kind, and that with the new generation Apple will take the opportunity to introduce a new model. Said model will be the iPhone 14 Max, a version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max that will have a large screen, and that will share the specifications of the base model.

On the other hand, the information that assured that only “Pro” models will debut a major design changein which the disappearance of the front notch will mainly stand out in favor of two islands where the Face ID system and the front camera will be integrated.

This implies that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will keep the notch on the front, while the “Pro” and “Pro Max” models will adopt those islands that we have referred to, which will allow to achieve a cleaner front and a more attractive all-screen finish. The fact that only those models are going to introduce a notable design change could have a significant positive influence on the sales of the “Pro” and “Pro Max” series.

There will also be differences at the hardware level: The iPhone 14 Pro will be more powerful

And it will have a higher build quality. It is very interesting information, since if confirmed it would mean that Apple wants to further differentiate its “Pro” line. We start with the hardware, and we find a very important key, only the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would have the new Apple A16 Bionic SoCa chip that would be manufactured in the 4nm node and that would offer greater performance at both the CPU and GPU levels.

By contrast, the standard iPhone 14 and Max would be equipped with the same A15 Bionic chip that we have seen in the iPhone 13, which would mean a considerable difference in performance. Another important difference at the hardware level between the standard and “Pro” series would be on the screen, since it is said that only the “Pro” and “Pro Max” models will have a OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Some information has dropped that these will also come with a larger amount of RAM, something that makes sense since the iPhone 13 has 4 GB of RAM and the iPhone 13 Pro has 6 GB of RAM. The iPhone 14 could come with 6GB in its standard and Max versions, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max could have 8GB of RAM.

Finally, we have the issue of build quality, a very interesting issue since it becomes the “icing on the cake” of a series of changes that could make the iPhone 14 Pro one of the most attractive top-of-the-range smartphones of the moment. . In theory, said terminal, and its older brother, the “Pro Max” model, will be built in titanium and glasswhile the standard versions will be made of aluminum and glass.

Cover image: LetsGoDigital.