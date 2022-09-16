iPhone 14 first impressions: The basic iPhone is more basic than ever

Four were the new s that Apple presented in its last Keynote (and not only that), maintaining the number of new terminals that started three generations ago. But it did so with some changes: now the simplest is not “mini”, it is “standard”, and in the iPhone 14 first We have already been able to taste this new Apple mobile focused on those who do not want “plus” (wink, wink).

It is the lowest-priced option of this new batch, having the iPhone 14 Plus as its older brother (and very twin). A smartphone that already in its presentation seemed to emphasize more than until now that the Pro are one thing and the non-Pro another, while still offering interesting features. We tell you how it was in our first hours with him.

The feeling of familiarity inside and out

The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch diagonal screen, making it larger than the minis were (the iPhone 13 mini has a 5.4-inch screen) and equivalent to the iPhone 13, so the dimensions They are practically the same not only to those of said iPhone 13, but also to those of the iPhone 13 Pro.

It is a size that manages to escape the current trend of rather large dimensions, serving a large majority of Android phones with screens from 6.3 inches and batteries of about 4,000 mAh. Reason why it turns out relatively light and easy to gripalthough the corners that have been recovered and settled since the iPhone 12 are still not as pleasant as the usual curvatures on the edges (what times those of the softened iPhone 11 Pro).

It’s not a drama either and the corners still don’t bother, and being a relatively compact mobile with grip at the end it’s quite comfortable. That yes, the deja vu it is unavoidable: the design is traced to that of its predecessorswith a glossy glass back (except for the camera module, which is matte), the notch and the arrangement of the rear cameras as a number 2 on a die. No dynamic island or anything we haven’t seen before on an iPhone (well, the blue color, although it’s pretty close to the 13 Pro).

The screen is maintained in dimensions and characteristics, for better and not so well. The experience is usually good with the panels that Apple mounts and that, from what we are seeing, is maintained: a balanced panel at the saturation level, with definition and a good dose of contrast. But the non-Pro have been left without a ProMotion setting, which would allow the refresh rate to be adapted up to 120 Hz depending on use, and without the ambient screen or Always-On Display that the company has released in 2022.

To the good (early) experience we are having with the panel is added that of the audio. We have listened to some podcasts, music and videos and so far it seems to us that the stereo is fine tuned and sounds great. Something that has probably remained roughly at the hardware level with respect to its predecessors.

We have also been able to play for a while and the mobile has behaved well, moving ‘Asphalt 9’ without problems and with hardly any heat. Of course, using the camera has caught our attention how quickly the temperature increases, so we will see if it is something common and what happens with the performance in general later.

iOS 16: changes as striking as subtle

We are aware of this oxymoron, but we must be faithful to our first feelings and we must bear in mind that we are dealing with an iPhone that does not show off the new iOS 16 in all its splendor (a decision clearly not related to hardware limitations) . Although, without the AOD or the dynamic island, we have already seen some of the novelties and surprises that the new version of the system brings.

Although we will go much deeper into the experience of use and consumption of resources in the analysis of this mobile, it seems to us that the software is sufficiently optimized to give stability and fluidity. In this definitive version we do not have restarts, unexpected closings or an exacerbated consumption of the battery despite having crushed the mobile quite a bit since we took it out of the box.

One of the most striking novelties was the personalization, because historically this is something that has not characterized Apple software. The brand now lets us play with something that seemed untouchable, the lock screen, allowing striking aesthetic adjustments (such as having an order of layers between the background elements and the clock) and some functional ones through widgets.

Spotlight now appears on the desktop, but the rest of the elements retain their location and format, such as the control center or the notifications tab. We have also verified that the background cutout it works very well and is as versatile as promised, even in night photos. So this promises quite a bit of entertainment for fans of stickers.

This function gives what it promises at the moment.

There are still quite a few new features to test, such as dynamic notifications, additions to your own apps (in Messages, Maps, Mail and others). They are not too radical changes in the system, but rather quite interesting additions to our own apps, so we will try to see them in depth both in this iPhone and in the Pro ones (stay tuned).

Some cameras that also sound us

As always, now we will make some very general comments without going into depth and sharing the small sample that we have been able to make on the performance of the cameras. We recall that this iPhone 14 has two sensors, one 12-megapixel main camera with optical stabilization of . At the moment we see very successful photos of the day, with a portrait whose cut seems somewhat more aggressive, although it respects the real edges. The new autofocus seems to work well, although we will have to see if we can get any portraits with a more natural contrast with the background.

Portrait mode (front camera).

The iPhone of continuity

With the figure of the iPhone mini vanished, the iPhone 14 remains a good witness for those who seek a more , economical and lighter option than that of the Pro. Although it has its main rival at home: the iPhone 13.

So far it has worked perfectly looks like it’s going to give us a good experience, as happens most of the time in a high-end mobile and of this brand. It remains to be seen if that Apple A15 processor performs well in this new terminal at the level of consumption and performance and also squeezes both the new software and the lenses.

We will tell you everything in detail, as usual, and as soon as possible. What we do want to think is that this iPhone, no matter how well it may work and result, is that it remains more in the shade due to all those novelties that stick to the Pro and due to the fact that it does not differ so much from its predecessor.