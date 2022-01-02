iPhone 14: Everything we know before its announcement

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman “Power On” newsletter, Apple will bring a big design change to some versions of the “iPhone 14“.

Instead of a notch, Gurman says that Apple will introduce a perforated screen, which creates a compact window for a camera to shine through, without using a full notch.

Apple will have to come up with an alternative to continue using Face ID on its flagship devices. The logical thing would be to devise a system under the screen, which is hidden from view.

Other rumors about the “iPhone 14” include that could remove the rear camera bulge, which would lead to a flatter device. It is also believed that the resolution of the camera will go from 12 MP to a higher figure, possibly 48 MP.

Other rumors about the “iPhone 14” include a titanium shell and there is talk of a possible model without a port, even without a SIM tray.

Although it is not a new rumor, in the same newsletter, Gurman also announced that the iPhone SE would be updated to a version that would add 5G connectivity.



