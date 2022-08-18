iPhone 14: Event day 7 and launch September 16

- Advertisement -

There are currently some rumors that seem to indicate that the next generation of Apple will arrive with 14 in a unique on 7, according to some other reports by launch-in-flurry-of-devices%3Futm_medium%3Demail%26utm_source%3Dnewsletter%26utm_term%3D220817%26utm_campaign%3Dauthor_19842959%26sref%3D9hGJlFio&ref=https%3A%2F%2F9to5mac.com%2F&title=iPhone%2014%20event%20rurmoed%20for%20September%207%20-%209to5Mac&txt=Bloomberg">Bloomberg. Apple will have pre-orders for the device available on September 9, with the first batch arriving on September 16.

iPhone 14 with event date

According to some reports, Apple store employees have been told a lot about the launch of the new device, so there must be preparation for on September 16. So it is expected that the announcement will only remain through a virtual event in the presentation of the next generation. At this, there may only be a few press journalists who will have access to tests and a few extra private sessions.

Under these circumstances, Apple would plan a broadcast of the event so that there is not an excessively large meeting, similar to what happened during the pandemic. Following the logistics that Apple maintains before its events, it has decided to start recording segments with its employees for several days now.

- Advertisement -

As for the date, it is also not impressive that the company wants to hold the event on a Wednesday for such an important device for the brand. The possible reason could arise because Monday, September 5, is a holiday for the United States. Since September 7th is relatively close, the most likely for the event is that the invitations will start sending out on September 1st.

Characteristics of the new model

Among some features of the next line, there has also been a lot of talk about the chances that the iPhone 14 will include four different types of versions such as: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This would completely rule out the iPhone 14 mini, so it would then be necessary to include two different models that integrate 6.1 inches and two others that have 6.7 inches on the screen.

On the other hand, updates to the new device show an obvious design change with the notch for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Also a few features for the camera system. Finally, Bloomberg for his part indicates that announcements such as the Apple Watch Series 8 are also integrated into the event.