iPhone 14, even JerryRigEverything enhances its repairability

jerryrigeverything also confirmed, as it had promised a few days ago, the great step forward made by Apple from the point of view of repairability for its iphone 14 (attention, only the two standard models, not the Pro ones): in his video teardown the youtuber American has shown how relatively it is easy to remove the rear glass from the bodyin exactly the same way as for the display, using only a suction cup, hot air and plastic cutter / pick.

The old design system provided (foresees, since it is still in use in the iPhone 14 Pro) a glass back cover substantially impossible to separate from the body, which made any repair operations extremely expensive in case of falls and other accidents. With the new method, costs are drastically reduced even using official components (for example: the quotation on the Apple website says 599 € for the iPhone 14 Pro and 169 € for the iPhone 14!), and going into the aftermarket it is reasonable to expect that with a little luck and elbow grease it will be possible complete the repair with about fifty euros in all.

The news is not entirely new, as we said at the opening of the article: even the guys from iFixit had shown the new Apple approach on video, consequently attributing to the new Melafonino the highest repairability score for an iPhone since 7. Zack Nelson, the person behind the nickname JerryRigEverything, says that there would still be room for improvement – especially with regard to the exaggerated amount of screws and tabs for the battery not exactly break-proof – but in the meantime we might as well focus on the positives. At least hoping that there are no hardware blocks and limits to complicate the picture.

(update of 22 September 2022, 5:55 pm)

