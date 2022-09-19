iPhone 14 enhanced by iFixit: repairability side, he is the innovative model!

Other than 13S, iPhone 14 and the real novelty of the 2022 range! We don’t say it, but who had the opportunity to look at the new smartphone from inside, where the main innovations are evidently hidden since outside … well, compared to the iPhone 13 there are actually no major changes. And the situation is reversed again, because if aesthetically it is the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max that represent the generational change with the Dynamic Island and everything else, under the body the two top ranges maintain the same architecture as the previous models.





What we are talking about in particular is the positioning of the individual components, in addition to the solutions adopted by Apple to make repairability more accessible. We report the vote at the end, but it is already clear from the first details that something has actually changed.

EASY OPENING

Open iPhone 14 is simple, you can do it both from the front and from the back. iFixit talks about “accessible screen” And “removable rear glass“, definitions that give a good idea. There is an unprecedented metal midframe that required a complete redesign of the internal components, a real revolution which simplifies – and not a little – the repair of the smartphone in case of need. TikTok still in the crosshairs of the US: requested removal from the App Store and Google Play iFixit proceeds with a brief history of past iPhone teardownsshowing how things have actually changed: on the original 3G you entered from the front, removing the screen, but access to the battery was next to impossible. With iPhone 4 we have moved to the initial opening from the rear body, but replacing the screen had become a feat. From 5 onwards, Apple has returned to internal access from the screen.





In short, on the iPhone it has always been difficult to replace something: the screen in all models with opening from the back, the back – let alone when glass was introduced – in those models with front opening. With iPhone 14, everything changes: the rear glass does not have aggressive glue as in the past, but only two screws, a small sticker and a connector. Removing the two screws also gives access to the screen. - Advertisement - “This is the most substantial iPhone redesign since the days of the iPhone X“, explains iFixit. Result? 7/10, the highest rating from iPhone 7 onwards. With a tip:”if you are undecided between iPhone 14, 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max and you want the most easily repairable model, there is no doubt: iPhone 14“. iPhone 7: 7/10

iPhone 8: 6/10

iPhone X: 6/10

iPhone XS: 6/10

iPhone 11: 6/10

iPhone 12: 6/10

iPhone 13: 5/10

iPhone 14: 7/10