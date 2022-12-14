iPhone 14 emergency SOS released to more countries by Apple

Apple brought a new security feature to the iPhone 14 Series line, allowing new generation users to send emergency messages via satellite. Initially, the novelty was released only in the United States and Canada, but it has just become compatible with more countries starting this week. According to information, emergency SOS has just arrived in the UK, France, Germany and Ireland with more regions expected to roll out soon — for now, the Cupertino giant has not yet released the list of countries that will be awarded this function, so we do not know if Europe will receive the resource.

As the manufacturer explains, the function makes it possible to send messages using the satellite constellation in emergency situations where there is no mobile network signal available in the region. In this way, the user can send an alert to the authorities informing the location to facilitate the rescue. “In practice, this means that many more people will be able to contact 112 when they do not have mobile coverage and need urgent assistance,” explains Gary Machado, CEO of the European Emergency Number Association. “We are confident that this will save many lives and offer significant help to emergency services dealing with these often very complicated rescues.”

Access emergency SOS: Open the Settings app. Tap Emergency SOS. Under “Satellite Emergency SOS,” tap Try it and follow the onscreen instructions.

Offers on Apple

Did you like this security service launched on the iPhone 14 Series? Tell us, comment!