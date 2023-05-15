iPhone 14 Emergency SOS arrives in Australia and New Zealand.

- Advertisement -

Apple has announced that the satellite SOS emergency feature is now available in Australia and New Zealand for all iPhone 14 models.

This feature allows users to send text messages to emergency services via satellite when there is no cellular coverage or Wi-Fi available.

Additionally, users can share their location via satellite using the Find My app.

- Advertisement -

The SOS emergency function via satellite on the iPhone 14.

The satellite SOS emergency feature is enabled by default on iPhones with iOS 16.4 or later in Australia and New Zealand.

When users are out of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage range, they can dial 000 in Australia or 111 in New Zealand and see the option to send a text message via satellite.

For those who want to get acquainted with the service without directly contacting the emergency services, the Settings app offers a demo mode in the Emergency SOS section.

- Advertisement -

The speed of the service and how it works.

According to Apple, users can send and receive messages in as little as 15 seconds in clear conditions. Before using the service, users are required to complete a short questionnaire with vital information.

The interface will show users where in the sky they should point their iPhone to establish the connection and send the initial message.

This message will include the user’s questionnaire responses, location, altitude, iPhone battery level, and medical identifying information, if configured.

- Advertisement -

Considerations and warnings of the iPhone 14 Emergency SOS function.

It is important to note that the service is designed to operate outdoors, with a clear view of the sky.

Apple advises that the presence of foliage or other obstructions may cause delays in sending emergency messages or even the inability to send them.

Additionally, satellite connectivity may not work in areas above 62° latitude, such as parts of northern Canada and Alaska.

Availability and conditions.

In Australia and New Zealand, the satellite SOS emergency service is free for the first two years from the iPhone 14 release date or from the moment of activation.

Also, this feature is also available in Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

iPhone 14 SOS Emergency arrives in Australia and New Zealand.

The iPhone 14 Satellite Emergency feature is a significant advancement that allows users to call for help in emergency situations when they don’t have cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

They can send text messages to emergency services in just 15 seconds and share their precise location.

Apple has implemented measures to ensure the effectiveness of the service, including a questionnaire and clear instructions to establish the satellite connection.

However, there are limitations due to physical obstacles and a lack of satellite connectivity in some areas.

The feature is available for free in Australia, New Zealand and other countries for the first two years.

This innovation demonstrates Apple’s commitment to the safety of its users around the world.

We can say that the iPhone 14 satellite SOS emergency function provides an additional layer of security in situations without coverage, and mobile technology is expected to continue to improve in this regard.