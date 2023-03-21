iPhone 14: early 2023 not good, but Apple wins the 14 Plus challenge

iPhone 14s don’t fare like iPhone 13s. They pulled more until recently, but the previous series last year was better these days and not even a little. This is what emerges from the graphical representation of the expert analysts of DSCC, who have drawn some lines starting from the millions of screens ordered by Apple month by month for the four models of each series. Considering that an iPhone without a display would be rather useless, and without having too many pretensions in terms of precision of the numbers, we can assume that the graph gives us grossly the sales trend of the two generations (numbers that Apple does not communicate).
Considering display orders from February onwards the iPhone 14 curve has an evidently different slope from its predecessors, panels ordered for April are 23% lower than for March. DSCC explains that the trend (which affects the entire first quarter) could be due to a correction in inventories (one of the reasons why it cannot be assumed that 1 component ordered corresponds to 1 iPhone sold), certainly in the period more complex economy than last year with rampant inflation and the loss of people’s purchasing power, the main factor sapping demand.
However there is a dynamic going on that will make Apple gloat: this year consumer preferences are more directed towards the two Pros, those on which there are the highest profit margins. Fewer and fewer people are attracted to “standard” iPhones and more and more, on the contrary, agree to shell out higher sums to take home a Pro or a Pro Max. In this regard, DSCC points out that Apple has won the bet iPhone 14 Plus: it is true that of the four it is the model that sells the least, but compared to the 13 mini it has 59% higher numbers.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
77.6 x 160.7 x 7.9mm
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
78.1 x 160.8 x 7.65mm
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
78.1 x 160.8 x 7.8mm
Apple iPhone 13 Mini
64.2 x 131.5 x 7.65mm
It will be the Dynamic Island, it will be that in fact on the standard iPhone 14 it is difficult to find differences compared to the 13, but the comparison with the iPhone 13 Pro clearly shows how this year in many they are less indecisive when choosing the iPhone: 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max for the same period do 22-23% better than 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.
