iPhone 14, display with ProMotion will still be exclusive to the Pro | Rumor

Young’s statements come in response to previous rumors that hypothesized the arrival of the ProMotion on the entire iPhone 14 range. however that the company still would not have reached a sufficient production capacity.

If you are among those who hypothesized the arrival of the ProMotion also on the next generation “base” iPhones, you will be disappointed. According to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) which on multiple occasions has provided detailed and accurate information on Apple’s future products, only the iPhone 14 Pro And iPhone 14 Pro Max they will have a display with variable refresh rate, thus remaining an exclusive of the higher-end models.

For the Pro models, which currently only use LTPO OLED panels made by Samsung, LG should also come into play, having already obtained an order from Apple which, as usual, tries to reduce the “dependence” on a single manufacturer, something obviously impossible so far with regards to the displays of high-end iPhones.

Apple, we recall, used ProMotion for the first time, the technology that allows you to vary the update from a minimum from 10Hz to a maximum of 120Hz depending on the content displayed, on the iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max after making it debut on the iPad Pro in recent years and having recently extended it to the new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max.

As for the iPhone, the next generation should still include four models but, unlike the current ones, they should be two base models of 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch and two Pro models, also of 6.1-inch and 6.7 inches. The 5.4-inch “mini” model should definitely leave the scene.