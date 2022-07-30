iPhone 14: Despite alleged lens problems, good prospects for availability

- Advertisement -

The mass production of the next iphone/">iPhone rolls on. According to an analyst, Apple is currently dealing with cracks on a camera lens.

Before the start of mass production of the iPhone 14, Apple apparently still has to deal with quality and delivery problems from its suppliers. According to the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, there is currently trouble with lenses that are to be installed on the back of the next iPhone series. These showed coating cracks, the expert from TF International Securities heard. However, the production of the iPhone is not at risk.

The affected lenses come from the company Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) from Taiwan. Apple would therefore have now passed on an order for 10 million lenses to the company Largan Precision. The company is also from Taiwan and says it has nine factories and is currently building three more. Not the first time In Kuo's estimation the effects on the of the iPhone 14 are almost negligible. Largan could easily fill the void left by Genius. He assumes that Genius can also deliver within one to two months. If not, Largan could just keep going. Similar problems with camera lenses were reported back in 2020 with a view to the then iPhone 12 and in the end were not felt at all by buyers. Where possible, Apple relies on different suppliers for a component so that it can quickly change course in the event of problems. Kuo recently reported that Apple has added another suitable supplier for integrated circuits in power management with SG Micro. The corona lockdowns in China and the global supply chain crisis are also keeping Apple busy. Foxconn's iPhone production facility in Shenzhen was therefore recently switched to closed-loop mode.