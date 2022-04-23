iPhone 14 design will seek to better adapt rear cameras

Has a design change finally arrived for the iPhone model? Much has been expected from the iPhone 14 in every way, whether in power and quality. Much has also been rumored about its possible design change thanks to the integration of another increase in its rear cameras. This time we are facing a possible much more noticeable rounding of corners, which would make it better able to adapt to this integration.

iPhone 14 with rounded corners

This rumor comes thanks to Apple graphic render creator, Ian Zelbo. This person has already made multiple recreations of leaked Apple models or at least based on what was being released by external means. Thanks to him we have a recreated look at the Studio Display, the AR/VR headset or even the Mac Studio.

Ian Zelbo now indicates this possibility to us. An iPhone model that has noticeably rounded corners to better support and engage the rear cameras. Although it is not a completely radical change, Zelbo reached this conclusion thanks to several tests of renders, production models and other extra sources. The option of the rounder corners fully compensate for the front and back design, at least compared to the iPhone 13 Pro. Meanwhile, the comparison of the iPhone 13 Pro Max with the 14 is still being considered, because in this case it could still be keeping the design.

Apple could also have reached the same conclusion, since the corners will be forced to have this design on the iPhone 14 in order to better compensate for the integration of the increased cameras. For now this would be only in the case of the basic model, but the Pro model could also include certain changes in its cameras compensating for the same detail. The 48 MP camera system and the new sensor with dimensional improvements could force more and more changes in iPhone designs.

Increasingly visible changes

This is a render made to better contemplate these changes. On the right we see the iPhone 13 Pro, while on the left is the render of the iPhone 14 Pro better resizing the measurements given by Zelbo.

This type of change is something that we have already observed, perhaps to a lesser extent, on other occasions but along the same lines. The iPhone 12, both Pro and Pro Max, have remained in the face of certain changes, since they coincide in their respective frames with their rounded lines. Regarding the iPhone 13, the change was increasingly notable, since the Pro and Pro Max versions no longer responded to having the same lines.

The iPhone cameras became more important year after year in the manufacturing of the design, so this difference in the Pro and Pro Max designs was intensifying. Now that we’re on version 14, minor or inconspicuous changes are no longer enough. The cameras, the lenses, the curves around it and the frame itself took more from the design to the point of having to preserve other aspects to give them their priority. Apple meanwhile has had to change the radii, resulting in lines with better dimensions that no longer fully coincide with the frames but with the cameras.

iPhone 14 and its important design changes

In this render we can better view the front design, comparing the familiar design of the iPhone 13 Pro on the left side. The right side is occupied by the possible design of the iPhone 14 Pro with the dimensions provided by Zelbo.

Perhaps giving total importance or blame (however you see it) to the camera is somewhat subjective. Let us remember that on the front side there is also the screen, which is perhaps for Apple one of the most important elements in manufacturing. In the iPhone 14 much has been expected, because the TrueDepth is expected centered and with some design change. The Lost Notch Call is part of this remarkable change. The bezels also play their part, being a bit slimmer than before.

This change could be considered minuscule for some followers of this type of leak. However, it is worth mentioning that there is additional information which indicates the impact of these “slight” changes, since perhaps everything mentioned here would be part of the big difference between the standard and Pro versions.

The sources continue to provide information, multiple pages have begun to have relevant data that would help improve the image and renders that show the possible final form of the iPhone 14. Zelbo is in this task of collecting and helping the community to give us precision in our imagination about the next generation. We may not know the successes and failures of this iPhone until the end of the year, so in the meantime we will have to continue speculating.