iPhone 14, decisive SOS via satellite for two twenty-year-olds who ended up in a canyon

A vehicle veers off the road and ends up nearly 100 meters down in a canyon in Southern California. She went well for the twenty-year-olds on board, a man and a woman: they got away with a huge scare and fortunately no serious physical consequences, but the toll could have been heavier. Incidentally down in a canyon in one area no network coverageafter how many hours would they have been seen and rescued?
The intervention of the doctors was not the simplest, as can be seen from the Twitter profile of Montrose Search & Rescue Team which highlighted the story. Luckily there was also an iPhone 14 on board which in a few minutes he alerted the rescue despite the absence of the network, thanks to the SOS via satellite which has also been in Europe for a few days (but not yet in Italy). The iPhone alerted Apple’s operations center who in turn sent the vehicle coordinates at the local sheriff’s station, thus setting the rescue machine in motion.
Deputies, Fire Notified of Vehicle Over the Side Via iPhone Emergency Satellite Service
This afternoon at approximately 1:55 PM, @CVLASD received a call from the Apple emergency satellite service. The informant and another victim had been involved in a single vehicle accident pic.twitter.com/tFWGMU5h3V
— Montrose Search & Rescue Team (Ca.) (@MontroseSAR) December 14, 2022
The team, with the help of a paramedic and a helicopter, managed to raise the man and the woman to entrust them to the care of the health workers. The detection of accidents is crucial, entrusted by Apple to a high dynamic range gyroscope and an accelerometer sensitive up to 256 times the force of gravity, but especially the satellite SOS.
The first is capable of autonomously alerting a relative or friend in the event of an impact and has already existed on the Apple Watch for some years, but when the absence of a network (see at high altitudes or, precisely, in a canyon) prevents sending of the classic SMS from September on the iPhone there is also the secondwhich makes use of satellite coverage.
Satellite reporting is slower due to lower bandwidth, but iPhone takes as long as it needs to with one series of questions to evaluate the conditions of the user and shows him how to position the phone to optimize the satellite connection. The initial questionnaire and messages are sent to centers with specialized personnel who will call for help on behalf of the person involved.
