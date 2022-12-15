iPhone 14, decisive SOS via satellite for two twenty-year-olds who ended up in a canyon

A vehicle veers off the road and ends up nearly 100 meters down in a canyon in Southern California. She went well for the twenty-year-olds on board, a man and a woman: they got away with a huge scare and fortunately no serious physical consequences, but the toll could have been heavier. Incidentally down in a canyon in one area no network coverageafter how many hours would they have been seen and rescued?

The intervention of the doctors was not the simplest, as can be seen from the Twitter profile of Montrose Search & Rescue Team which highlighted the story. Luckily there was also an iPhone 14 on board which in a few minutes he alerted the rescue despite the absence of the network, thanks to the SOS via satellite which has also been in Europe for a few days (but not yet in Italy). The iPhone alerted Apple’s operations center who in turn sent the vehicle coordinates at the local sheriff’s station, thus setting the rescue machine in motion.