iPhone 14: custom models are already on sale for just under €10,000

While Apple still hasn’t officially lifted the veil on its new iPhone 14 series, that doesn’t mean you can’t already order one, as Caviar has already opened orders for its Pro and Pro models. Custom max.

It has been several years now that the Caviar company has been selling on its website personalized iPhones at exorbitant prices. After a deluxe edition of the iPhone 13 with tooth fragments from a T-Rex, the company announced an iPhone 13 Pro covered in Tesla Model 3 parts, and even a bling-bling edition of the iPhone 13 Pro with the signature of Steve Jobs, Elon Musk or Michael Jackson.

Most Apple iPhone fans are always ready to pull out their wallets when the latest edition of the smartphone is available for pre-order, and that’s exactly what Caviar has just offered with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. on its website.

Caviar already sells iPhone 14s on its website

Caviar did not wait for the official announcement of the next iPhone series to unveil its iPhone 14 collection, made up of 13 different variants. The range extends from Champagne Rose model at $8,840 with shagreen leather and titanium, at a Gold Champagne Crystal model at $21,030 (above) which includes numerous gold jewels as well as nine diamonds.

Caviar specifies that most of these devices are limited series, with only around 99 models manufactured. You can choose between the Pro or Pro Max version of the iPhone 14, with the latter driving the price up even further. Obviously, if you decide to order, it will take wait a few more months before receiving your personalized iPhone, since Apple has not yet officially lifted the veil on the new series. These are therefore simple pre-orders.

Displayed at nearly 10,000 euros for most models, it is certain that customers will not be scrambling to get their hands on one of the available copies. Regarding the classic iPhone 14, we recall that Apple probably plans to increase the prices of all models this year. The price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1 TB of storage could reach 2000€.