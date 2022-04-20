Tech GiantsApple

iPhone 14: complete family in the photo of the molds

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

There iPhone 14 range back in the spotlight with the diffusion of photo showing the molds probably used to make the cases dedicated to the future smartphones of the Cupertino house. The material from the Asian market is useful for establishing how the iPhone 14 line will be structured, what will be some of the distinctive features of the products that compose it, and what the dimensional relationships between the various models.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

First (further) confirmation: as pointed out by other rumors, there will be no iPhone 14 mini, but variants with 6.1 “and 6.7” screens only. More specifically:

Read:

Advertising is coming to Zoom

  • iPhone 14, 6.1 “
  • iPhone 14 Max, 6.7 “
  • iPhone 14 Pro, 6.1 “
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max, 6.7 “

Another noteworthy aspect concerns the composition of the rear camera modules: the three objectives will be the prerogative of the Pros, while the non-Pro iPhone 14s will continue to employ a dual lens. Compared to the iPhone 13 does not change the positioning of the objectives and the thickness of the modules which appears not to be negligible – according to previous rumors the module of the Pro models will grow both in height and width, and in depth.

Read moreApple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach

The photo only suggests what the rear of the new iPhone 14 could look like – and everything goes in the direction of marked continuity with the design of the iPhone 13 (see also the rather squared edges) – while it does not show the front one on which they should focus. the most evident innovations compared to the current generation with the abandonment of the notch in the Pro models, replaced by a double hole solution.

Given that the molds only give an approximate idea of ​​the design, the indications that emerge do not contain many surprises, since in fact they coincide with those spread by the previous rumors on the iPhone 14. The appointment with the presentation of the new range of iPhone phones remains generically fixed after the summer, approximately in September.

Previous articleThis could be the definitive system for password replacement
Next articleDublin Airport: Major change to arrive early advice issued
Abraham

Related articles

Tech News

Mercedes breaks the 1,000 kilometer barrier with a recharge

Little by little, electric vehicles are making their way into the market, and some milestones, such as the...
Android

Mastodon, the decentralized alternative to Twitter, already has an official app for Android

There has been a lot of talk in recent days about Twitter and Elon Musk's intention to acquire...
Ireland

Dublin Airport: Major change to arrive early advice issued

The advice to arrive three and a half hours early for short-haul flights from Dublin Airport has changed. ...
Android

This could be the definitive system for password replacement

We have been hearing about the end of passwords for years, but the moment seems to be still...