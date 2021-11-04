iPhone 14 Comes Too Soon for TSMC’s 3nm | Rumor

You should then check the same situation seen this year with the iPhone 13 and its A15 Bionic SoC , in which Apple relies on production processes that are certainly not old, but close to being overtaken. For example, the A15 is made on a 5nm process, but in a couple of months the new 4nm Snapdragon and Exynos top of the range will arrive. To be a little more precise, we could say that the release cycle of the iPhones and that of the production processes are a bit out of phase, but that is not necessarily bad – in fact given the performance of the chips, in the benchmarks and in real use. , there is very little to complain about.

For the moment, concrete information on next-generation iPhones is relatively scarce – as usual, given that the iPhone 13 has just come out. However, more innovations are expected than the current range, which even though it’s called iPhone 13 looks more like iPhone 12s. Reliable sources (e.g. Jon Prosser and Mark Gurman of Bloomberg) say Apple’s engineers are “completely redesigning” the device.

Among the biggest innovations we expect the disappearance of the notch (or a significant reduction) in favor of a hole in the display, as is now the standard in the Android world, no longer protruding rear cameras and a reorganization of the range, with the disappearance of the Mini model. There may also be a USB-C port – not so much at the behest of Apple as because of the pending laws that aim to impose it as a universal standard. In total, there should still be four devices: a standard version and a Pro, in variants with standard and Max dimensions.