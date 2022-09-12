iPhone 14: battery capacity compared to the iPhone 13

As usual, the Cupertino house has not disclosed this data on its official website, limiting itself to reporting the performance of the devices in some common use scenarios, since it can certainly be used for a quick comparison with respect to the same results obtained by previous models. , but that does not provide us with an empirical value.

With the pre-orders of the new 14 now open since last weekend, many have begun to book one of the new top of the range from Apple without having very precise information about one of the most important aspects of smartphones: the of the batteries .

Fortunately, Apple is required to communicate this information to various certification bodies and the latest update of the website Chemtrec includes own all information regarding the capacities of the new iPhones . The page dedicated to Apple also includes an exhaustive list of all its products, which makes it easier to compare with last year’s models. So let’s see how the battery capacity of the iPhone 14 has changed to those of the iPhone 13 series.

IPHONE 14 VS 13: COMPARING BATTERIES

The data published on the Chemtrec website are reported in watt hours and testify to a small change compared to the top of the range of last year, however this seems to concern only the smaller models. In particular we find:

iPhone 14 12.68 Wh against iPhone 13 12.41 Wh

against iPhone 13 12.41 Wh iPhone 14 Plus 16.68 Wh

iPhone 14 Pro 12.38 Wh against iPhone 13 Pro 11.97 Wh

against iPhone 13 Pro 11.97 Wh iPhone 14 Pro Max 16.68 Wh against iPhone 13 Pro Max 16.75 Wh

As we can see, only in the case of the iPhone 14 Pro Max we see a slight reduction in capacity compared to the predecessor (a real battery phone), which will probably be compensated mainly by the use of a new generation LTPO display it’s a A16 Bionic 4nm SoC less energy-intensive than the current A15 Bionic.

The two 6.1 “models, on the other hand, see an interesting increase in capacity that will marginally improve autonomy, without distorting it. Obviously there are no terms of comparison for the 14 Plus, which replaces the iPhone 13 mini by proposing a diametrically opposite form factor.

The data that emerged are very close to those revealed by the rumor a few weeks ago, which indicated capacities in mAh and suggested 3,279 mAh on the iPhone 14, 4,325 mAh on the iPhone 14 Plus, 3,200 mAh on the iPhone 14 Pro and 4,323 mAh on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. To confirm these numbers we will have to wait for the first teardowns which will allow you to see the new batteries live, but we tend to be very close.