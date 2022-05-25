iPhone 14, bad news: the production of at least one model is delayed

iPhone 14 is it likely to end up like the iPhone 12, with the launch being delayed by a month compared to the traditional September window? For the moment it seems not, but at the same time things are not going very smoothly. After the one related to the problems of the BOE displays, another indiscretion emerges that speaks of one supply chain in trouble .

According to Nikkei Asiaindeed, the development of at least one of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would be delayed by about three weeks compared to what Apple initially expected , which usually carries out the engineering verification test on the new iPhone by the end of June, in order to then start mass production between August and September. At the moment, however, it is not known which model is affected.

THE PANDEMIC STRIKES AGAIN

The reason for this mishap is easy to trace: the gears of the Chinese production machine have again jammed due to the pandemicwith the government chasing the mirage of the “zero COVID” policy, thus imposing severe restrictions on various heights of society, and thus also going to hit factories hard.

Cupertino in all this would be working tirelessly with suppliers to try to recover the lost ground and to prevent the situation from worsening. In particular, all the expected shipments from the Shanghai area are worrying, which has been heavily blocked since the end of March and whose reopening is proceeding at a slow pace.

The positive note, however, is that the current situation is not expected to result in an iPhone 12-style slipwith the presentation postponed to October: if anything, the model whose production is delayed could simply be more difficult to find in the first months following the launch.