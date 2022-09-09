iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro, AirPods Pro 2: Apple’s September keynote in the ticker

At the “Far Out” there should be new s and apple-watch-ultra-deliveries-are-already-on-hold-for-late-october/">Apple Watch models, maybe Pro and a lot more. We report live.

It’s the Apple event of the year: Today at 7 p.m. Apple will present new iPhones – probably up to four new models. In addition, revised versions of the Apple Watch computer clock are expected – and possibly new AirPods Pro earplugs. In addition, Apple is likely to announce the imminent availability of the final version of iOS 16. As usual, the event will take place in Cupertino, California, we will report in minute minutes.

The keynote titled “Far out” delivers a new generation of Apple’s most important product with the iPhone 14. In addition to two revised standard iPhones – iPhone 14 (6.1 inches) and iPhone 14 Plus (6.7 inches) – two new Pro models, the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, are also to come.

The rumor mill believes in three new models for the Apple Watch: A completely new Apple Watch Pro with a robust housing for sports applications and the largest display that Apple has installed in watches to date, an Apple Watch Series 8 with a new temperature sensor and a revised Apple Watch SE entry-level watch . The new AirPods Pro could come with Bluetooth LE audio, more battery life and an improved charging case.

After the event there will also be a Live stream on Youtube and voonze online where we will classify and analyze all the novelties of the iPhone 14 keynote – including a circuit to California

