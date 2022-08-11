iPhone 14: Apple should increase the prices of the Pro and Pro Max models, it is confirmed

could make the next 14 more expensive than the iPhone 13, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. However, not all models would suffer an in their price, since only the Pro and Pro Max models would be affected.

It’s been several months now that many reports indicate that Apple plans to increase the prices of its next generation of iPhone 14. We know for example that all models will benefit from a new sensor expensive selfies which could increase prices, and that the geopolitical situation could force Apple to review its prices in France, in particular because of the rise of the dollar against the euro.

We had finally seen that Apple would limit the price increases to the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models. We imagine that an increase in the price of the iPhone 14 could be very badly perceived by the public, since the smartphone looks almost identical to its predecessor. Apple even planned to reuse the same processor, which it hadn’t done since the iPhone 5C. A new report has thus come to indicate that only the Pro models will be affected by the increases.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will be more expensive than the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

According to respected industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a combination of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max price increases along with a “ higher proportion of deliveries » will be enough to carry the average sale price of the 14 series at an all-time high of $1,000 to $1,050. To put this number in context, he says that this price would be 15% higher than that of the iPhone 13.

In the US, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max at $1,099. If there were to be a 10% increase in the price of the Pro models, the iPhone 14 Pro could start at $1,099, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max could start at $1,199. In France, the Pro model could then start at more than 1259 euros, against 1159 euros currently, and the Pro Max model could almost reach 1400 euros.

Such an increase could bring the price of the version with 1 TB of storage to around 2000 euros. Anyway, we should know more very soon, since Apple is planning to launch its new iPhone 14 during a Keynote scheduled for September 6.