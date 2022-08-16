iPhone 14: Apple is probably planning price increases

Inflation reaches the : According to reports from Asia, at least the Pro models are 15 percent more expensive. There is probably a reward for that.

apparently intends to charge more for its next iPhone lineup, which is expected in September. Allegedly, only the Pro models are affected, which the group wants to sell more strongly from the standard versions of the “iPhone 14” this year. The usually accurate analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of Taiwan investment house TF International Securities expects an increase of about 15 percent over the total average selling price (ASP) of the series.

Supposedly only on the Pro models

kuo wrote on Twitter the planned ASP is between 1000 and 1050 US dollars “due to the price increase of the two iPhone 14 Pro models” and increased delivery costs. Apple’s main iPhone manufacturer, Hon Hai Precision Industry aka Foxconn, is “one of the winners” of these higher costs. Foxconn last had its Financial predictions improved to “growing”., after having previously assumed that sales and profits would remain the same. Foxconn will build between 60 and 70 percent of the “iPhone 14”. “So it’s no wonder that Hon Hai has increased its annual performance (…),” said Kuo.

What that means in concrete terms for end customers in euros and cents remains unclear. Currently you pay at least 1150 euros for the iPhone 13 Pro with 128 GB at Apple, for the iPhone 13 Pro Max 1250 euros. Even these tariffs are difficult for many customers to swallow – especially in the context of a possible upcoming recession with inflationary pressure. However, Apple does not seem to be afraid that a price increase could also reduce sales. In fact, the group had grown with the iPhone in the last quarter, although the entire industry is complaining of setbacks.

What is there for the price increase

At least Apple has a small justification for the planned price increase. Already in the summer it was said that the Pro models of the “iPhone 14” this year equipped with twice as much memory could be. Accordingly, the Pro models would start at 256 GB instead of 128 GB – which would be more contemporary anyway. Apple is making a lot of money with more flash space on the iPhone. If you want the iPhone 13 Pro Max to have 1 TB instead of 128 GB, you pay 580 euros more, for example.

“iPhone 14 Pro” and “iPhone 14 Pro Max” are said to be the only models this year to receive the new A16 SoC. They also arguably come with a 48-megapixel rear camera with 8K video recording and an always-on display. The “iPhone 14” comes with an “iPhone 14 Max” with a 6.7-inch screen diagonal instead of an “iPhone 14 mini”.