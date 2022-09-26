HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 14, Apple has started production in India

iPhone 14, Apple has started production in India

Tech GiantsApple

Published on

By Abraham
1059315.jpeg
1059315.jpeg
- Advertisement -

apple has already started manufacturing the iphone 14 in india: the company confirmed this to colleagues from TechCrunch in the past few hours. It is an excellent signal for the Apple supply chain in the country, calculating that in the years to come it will be increasingly crucial for the world supply of Melafonini – it is expected that by the end of 2025 one out of 4 iPhones on the market will be “Made in India”.

It is the first time that the Indian factories of Apple (or rather Foxconn, who work for Apple) produce an iPhone of the main range (thus excluding the SE) in the same calendar year of its launch. This continuous approach of the roadmap to that of the Chinese and Taiwanese plants it is a clear sign of growth in the maturity of the initiative in India.

- Advertisement -

There aren’t many details from Apple – it’s not even clear whether the company is referring to the single device or the entire family, which also includes the 14 Plus (not yet released), 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, but considering the indiscretions from the supply chain more plausible the first hypothesis. The 14 Plus could soon be added, but not the two Pros, due to the more sophisticated camera module.

Recently released estimates indicated that Indian production of the iPhone 14 would start by the end of the year. The designated facility is located in the city of Sriperumbudur in the Chennai District. The devices assembled there will be destined for the Indian market itself. Apple has been manufacturing in the country for several years by now (2017, to be precise), but so far it has been limited to the cheaper SE and previous generation models.

There will be a Movistar + app for Apple TV very soon, do you know when?

Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) – Midnight

AmazonAmazon

1029 See offer
  • Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available online from Amazon to 1,179 euros. The value for money is good and it is the best device in this price range.
  • Apple iPhone 14 is available online from eBay at 999 euros.
(updated September 26, 2022, 10:35 am)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

PlayStation 5 makes the leap to a new Oberon Plus SoC manufactured in 6nm

Less than a month ago we saw that Sony had introduced a new version...
Apple

AirPods Pro 2: Apple’s new headphones have connection problems

The AirPods Pro 2 were released around the same time as the iPhone 14....

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.