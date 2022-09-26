iPhone 14, Apple has started production in India

has already started manufacturing the 14 in : the company confirmed this to colleagues from TechCrunch in the past few hours. It is an excellent signal for the Apple supply chain in the country, calculating that in the years to come it will be increasingly crucial for the world supply of Melafonini – it is expected that by the end of 2025 one out of 4 iPhones on the market will be “Made in India”.

It is the first time that the Indian factories of Apple (or rather Foxconn, who work for Apple) produce an iPhone of the main range (thus excluding the SE) in the same calendar year of its launch. This continuous approach of the roadmap to that of the Chinese and Taiwanese plants it is a clear sign of growth in the maturity of the initiative in India.