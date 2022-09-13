iPhone 14: Apple explodes the price of battery replacement

The 14 is very expensive, and replacing the too. has increased the price of this service by 58% in France, rising to 119 euros.

The price of the iPhone 14 in France has increased compared to the previous generation, and Apple has not only been pleased with the price of its finished products. The Apple brand will also charge much more for replacing the battery of mobiles in the series. On the official Apple website, we see that it costs 75 euros to perform this operation for an iPhone 13 model. For an iPhone 14, it takes 119 euros, a spectacular increase of 58% in one year. .

In the United States, where the pre-tax price of the iPhone 14 has remained on the same bases as that of the iPhone 13, the increase is 43%, going from 69 to 99 dollars. In the United Kingdom, it takes 105 pounds instead of 69 previously. Apple did not disclose the reason for the increase. Remember that the battery capacity of the iPhone 14 has changed only slightly: the price increase cannot therefore be justified by larger batteries.

Changing the battery of an iPhone 14 costs as much as an entry-level Android smartphone

- Advertisement -

On its support page, Apple states: “Our warranty does not cover batteries worn out by normal use. If your iPhone is covered by warranty, AppleCare+, or consumer law, we’ll replace your battery for free.”. If you want to replace your iPhone 14 battery several years after its acquisition to give it a little boost, then you will necessarily have to go to the checkout.

This price of 119 euros applies both if you go to an Apple Store to have your product repaired or if you send it directly to Apple. The American group specifies that if the iPhone is damaged, it is possible that a repair is necessary before changing the battery. An operation which is of course invoiced to the customer according to the damage observed.

Source : Apple