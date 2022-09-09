iPhone 14: Apple announces cases for its new line of smartphones

At an event held on Wednesday afternoon (7), the world could see making its new family of cell phones official at a global level. With the main details of the 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in the hands of consumers, the brand also took the opportunity now to show the new covers.

The phones come with hardware differences and some visual changes compared to their predecessors in the Pro versions, while the two most basic ones don’t change that much compared to the iPhone 13. Still, even though the size is similar to the 2021 phones, the dimensions of the devices are not exactly the same — hence the company has this excuse that compatibility with the old is not guaranteed. Furthermore, the accessories now announced do not bring major innovations, as expected.