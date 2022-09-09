iPhone 14: Apple announces cases for its new line of smartphones

At an event held on Wednesday afternoon (7), the world could see apple making its new family of cell phones official at a global level. With the main details of the iphone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in the hands of consumers, the brand also took the opportunity now to show the new covers.
The phones come with hardware differences and some visual changes compared to their predecessors in the Pro versions, while the two most basic ones don’t change that much compared to the iPhone 13. Still, even though the size is similar to the 2021 phones, the dimensions of the devices are not exactly the same — hence the company has this excuse that compatibility with the old cases is not guaranteed. Furthermore, the accessories now announced do not bring major innovations, as expected.
There are the same three types of materials that are already known: the transparent case, the leather case and the silicone case — these last two in different colors, especially the silicone case, with 8 options. Now available at Apple’s official store, including in Europe, the prices start from R$ 575 for iPhone 14 cases, more basic, for any of the models — remembering that they all have MagSafe compatibility.
The saltier option is the leather one, with models in different colors, all officially sold for R$720.
Apple also offers some more different OtterBox cases, in the following designs, some half-marbled, with a watercolor aspect, others in gradients:
Remembering that the iPhone 14 family will have pre-sales started in the international market from September 9th, with availability on September 16th (iPhone 14) and October 7th (iPhone 14 Plus). Check the prices of each model below:
- Apple iPhone 14: from R$7,599
- Apple iPhone 14 Plus: from R$8,599
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro: from R$9,499
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: from R$10,499
