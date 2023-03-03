iPhone 14 and Plus version in yellow: possible news coming soon

Apple could release iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in the new color yellow . The news initially emerged on Weibo was later reported today by Macotakara. And it would not even be an unexpected move by the Cupertino company, which by now in recent years it has accustomed us to refresh the colors (and sales) of iPhone with new colors.

Think for example:

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: (PRODUCT)RED – March 2017

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: (PRODUCT)RED – April 2018

iPhone 12 and 12 mini: Purple – April 2021

iPhone 13 and 13 mini: Green – March 2022

iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max: Alpine Green – March 2022

Even yellow is not new at Apple: to find an iPhone of that color, however, we have to go back to 2019 with iPhone 11, otherwise even further back – by a year – with iPhone XR.

Next week several sources are reporting a product briefing in Apple: it could be the right opportunity to take stock of the situation before the market launch of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in the yellow color.