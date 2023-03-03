5G News
iPhone 14 and Plus version in yellow: possible news coming soon

iPhone 14 and Plus version in yellow: possible news coming soon

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
1084644.jpeg
1084644.jpeg
Apple could release iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in the new color yellow. The news initially emerged on Weibo was later reported today by Macotakara. And it would not even be an unexpected move by the Cupertino company, which by now in recent years it has accustomed us to refresh the colors (and sales) of iPhone with new colors.

iPhone 11 (left) and iPhone XR (right): both yellow, but with a different shade. Which would you prefer on iPhone 14 and 14 Plus?

Think for example:

  • iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: (PRODUCT)RED – March 2017
  • iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: (PRODUCT)RED – April 2018
  • iPhone 12 and 12 mini: Purple – April 2021
  • iPhone 13 and 13 mini: Green – March 2022
  • iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max: Alpine Green – March 2022
Even yellow is not new at Apple: to find an iPhone of that color, however, we have to go back to 2019 with iPhone 11, otherwise even further back – by a year – with iPhone XR.

iPhone 14 Pro Max, good news: the battery lasts longer, but charging is slow

Next week several sources are reporting a product briefing in Apple: it could be the right opportunity to take stock of the situation before the market launch of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in the yellow color.

VIDEO

  • Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available online from Phoneshock at 866 euros or from eBay to 954 euros. The value for money is exceptional and is one of the best devices in this price range.
  • Apple iPhone 14 is available online from eBay at 739 euros.
(updated March 03, 2023, 4.40 pm)

