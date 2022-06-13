iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro: here are all the new increasingly faithful dummies

Dummy, dummy and more dummy. The videos in which they are shown continue to multiply on the net non-functioning replicas of the iPhone 14, those that are usually used in shop windows or to advertise covers and accessories. Getting your hands on these models actually doesn’t seem like a difficult thing. Doing a quick search, in fact, it seems that it is even possible to buy them on a popular Chinese e-commerce site at a price of 90 euros per piece.

The interest on the iPhone 14 is obviously high and for many youtubers what better opportunity than to create potentially viral content for a not particularly high investment? So here comes a new video on the net showing the iPhones 14.

All four models are white and they seem to be done very well indeed, just like the model shown last month by the Unbox Therapy channel. The quality of these replicas is particularly noticeable when they are placed next to the current iPhone 13, which also allows you to perceive the main differences that there will be.

First the rear camera module of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, larger than the current ones probably to accommodate gods new 48 megapixel sensors. As happened with the previous models, even these do not allow you to have a clear idea of ​​the new front camera system which, according to rumors, they will be integral in two holesone circular and one pill-shaped.

For the basic iPhone 14, however, the front camera and the TrueDepth for the three-dimensional face recognition system, the Face ID, should still remain in the classic notch as well as the processor it seems that it will still be the current A15 Bionic of the iPhone 13 while only for the Pros there would be a renewed A16.

Although there is no official confirmation, the new iPhone 14 should be announced by Apple in September in what has now become the classic autumn window for years. With the iPhone 14 a new Apple Watch Series 8 would also be arriving. In the following months, however, there should be room for iPad and new Macs.