iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus with satellite connectivity

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

In the first place, the evident lack in the modalities. The mini model was excluded by the company in order to offer larger phones. Now the standard version of the iPhone 14 has 6.1 inches next to the iPhone 14 Plus (which also includes this termination back). This version increases and has a screen of up to 6.7 inches.

- Advertisement -

The display also gets its own upgrade, being Super Retina XDR and OLED. The contrast ratio is 2 million:1, in addition to 1,200 nits of HDR brightness. Given this, HDR includes HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision.

Processor

Rumors also claimed issues that Apple ended up finalizing during the event. The company includes the A15 again, now in the iPhone 14, without preferring to introduce a completely improved and improved chip. This would be a before and after for the Cupertino company, since it would always have offered new processors along with the following generations of the iPhone.

As is well known, the processor maintains a five-core GPU, a six-core GPU with two for performance and the other four for efficiency. In addition to maintaining a 16-core neural engine.

Photography and video

- Advertisement -

In this aspect, the camera maintains dimensions of 12 megapixels and added to a sensor, also larger. It has an f/1.5 aperture and 1.9-micron pixels, also adding the Sensor Shift OIS system. According to Apple, it says that these updates would improve low-light photography by 49% over the previous iPhone lineup.

Regarding the front, there are improvements to the TrueDepth camera, a 12-megapixel shooter that has an f/19 aperture. It is important to mention that this would be the first time that TrueDepth has autofocus.

Now, for computational photography, it improves the configuration of Deep Fusion processing, performing it much earlier in the taking of the images. Now called “Photonic Engine”, which gives a lot of improvement to low-light photographs and renders color more optimally.

- Advertisement -

As for the video, some updates can also be seen, such as the Action Mode, a better stabilization system thanks to the fact that it makes use of the camera sensor in its entirety, taking pictures even with a lot of movement.

SIM

One of the important changes of this generation, can be seen in the SIMsince the company maintains more reception with the eSIM. So he uses it mostly, especially in the United States, although this does not prevent the SIM from being outside the United States.

Given these changes, Apple has decided to introduce the emergency SOS, which is enabled via . This allows them to carry out a message via satellite in case they are in an area even if they are under a weak signal.

This is possible through some compression of text messages that allows the system to send a text message quickly (less than 15 seconds). Messages may be sent by emergency service providers who also allow emergency calls.

This function will take place until November for the US and Canada, mentioning that it will also be completely free for at least two years after you decide to purchase the iPhone 14.

It should be remembered that orders will take place until September 9 in advance. The iPhone 14 model will start from September 16 and, meanwhile, the Plus model until October 7.