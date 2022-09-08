iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: Improved cameras, satellite communication and more news

- Advertisement -

Apple today introduced the newiphone-14-and-14-plus-italy-prices-and-availability/"> iPhone 14 (with 6.1″ screen) and iPhone 14Plus (with 6.7″ screen).

Both models have a Super Retina XDR OLED screen protected with Ceramic Shield, and an aluminum body. It is available in five colors: Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple and PRODUCT(RED).

The iPhone 14 arrive with the Apple A15 Bionic chip which debuted with the iPhone 13 last year, and which is still a very powerful chip.

The main camera It’s been enhanced with a larger sensor and wider aperture, plus sensor-shift stabilization. All this allows to capture 49% more light for better night photos. This camera is seen accompanied by a ultra wide angle camera.

The frontal camera It has also been and now has autofocus and an f / 1.9 aperture that captures more light.

Apple has enhanced Deep Fusion functionality with the Photonic Engine, which allows you to produce more detailed images with more vivid colors. When it comes to recording video, there is a new stabilization mode called Action Mode for situations with a lot of movement.

Apple has made improvements to eSIM, making it possible to store multiple eSIMs and easily transfer them between devices. Now for the first time US models will not have a SIM tray, but they will only use eSIM.

The new iPhone 14 incorporates vehicle collision detection and alerts emergency services in the event of a crash, just like the Apple Watch Series 8.

Also, the iPhone 14 can connect through satellites to be able to contact the emergency services when there is no traditional mobile coverage. This is especially useful for adventurous people who may face emergency situations in places where a conventional call is not possible.

This communications-at-the-beginning-of-2023/">communication is only possible if the iPhone 14 is pointed at a satellite, so Apple has devised a way to indicate on the screen where you have to point the phone. It can take anywhere from 15 seconds to several minutes to send an emergency message, and to reduce communication, Apple has added some key questions.

This functionality also allows you to share your satellite location through the Find My app without the need for an emergency situation to occur.

The satellite communication service will be free for two years with the purchase of an iPhone 14, launching in November in the United States and Canada.

The iPhone 14 goes on sale on September 16 from $799 and the iPhone 14 Plus goes on sale on October 7 from $899.



