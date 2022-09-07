IPhone 14 and Apple Watch Pro arrive: follow the Far Out event with us from 6:45 pm

Finally here we are! Tonight, starting at 7:00 pm will officially lift the veil on its own new iPhones and Apple Watch (and not only) during the Far Out. As per tradition, we will the event through our channels, offering you a live commentary of all the news that will gradually appear on the stage set up by the Cupertino house.

The appointment with us is therefore at 18:45when our Antonio Monaco And Gabriele Congiu will kick off the YouTube stream with a comment on the latest rumors and what we can expect during the upcoming appointment. As for expectations, we have already collected the main ones in an article that we published in recent days, but below we offer you a quick summary.

FAR OUT EVENT: WHAT TO EXPECT

The September event should focus mainly on the iPhone world and on everything that orbits the Cupertino smartphone, thus also involving accessories and wearable devices. More precisely we expect: iPhone 14 : the base model of the new offering, with an enhanced A15 Bionic chip and unchanged design iPhone 14 Plus : the newcomer will offer the same features as the base model, but in a larger 6.7 "format iPhone 14 Pro : the new notchless design s, 48 ​​MegaPixel main camera, A16 Bionic chip and much more iPhone 14 Pro Max : no difference compared to the Pro, at least for this year, except in terms of size and battery

Apple Watch Cheap Apple Watch : there is talk of a possible economic variant on the way, even positioned under the SE model Apple Watch SE : same design, but the SiP S8 arrives Apple Watch Series 8 : almost no aesthetic novelties, but there will be the new SiP S8 and improvements on some sensors, such as the one for measuring body temperature Apple Watch Pro : the real novelty of the event, which will offer an updated design, rugged resistance, larger dimensions (49 mm) and many additions dedicated to extreme sports

AirPods AirPods Pro 2 : the top of the range headphones are renewed for the first time since 2019, with a new design, better audio quality, increased autonomy and much more

Software (release dates) iOS 16 watchOS 9 tvOS 16



So there is no news regarding the world iPad and that Macwhich should instead be the protagonists of a dedicated event to be held in October.

FOLLOW THE LIVE AND OUR COMMENT

We have already said it but we would like to reiterate it: our direct will offer you only the comment on all the news presented by Apple during the event, while the video can be found below. We will connect to our YouTube channel starting at 6:45 pm for a short preview and then we will all follow the keynote which will be held live from the Steve Jobs Theater. Below you will find, in order, the video of the live Apple and our comment: