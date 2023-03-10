5G News
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus go through DxOMark and do not disappoint in selfies

By Abraham
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus go through DxOMark and do not disappoint in selfies
O DxOMark released this Friday (10) the selfie test results of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. In this sense, both devices made the same 144 points in this regard, being equivalent in the overall ranking to the Huawei P50 Pro, currently in fourth place. The top three are occupied by a tie between the Pro and Pro Max versions of the lineup and the Huawei Mate 50 Pro.

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus selfie – Pros

Regarding the positives, the devices share the same qualities, such as the presentation of a high level of detail and a precise focus, in addition to a very wide depth of field. Likewise, both have a good level of exposure for both photos and videos and commendable results in bokeh mode.

In practice, this means that cell phones use the same type of camera for selfies and therefore produce basically the same results under the conditions evaluated by the site. In this sense, the score in photography was 138 and both scored 153 points in video recording.

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus selfie – Cons

As with the pros, the devices share the same cons. That is, the two have a certain level of noise both in photos and videos and when filming while walking, there are differences in some frames related to the level of sharpness recorded by the sensor.

The last negative point of the devices is in relation to moments of recording with inconsistencies in skin tones, which happened in adverse photo conditions, such as low lighting.

Both models have a 12MP sensor lens for f/1.9 aperture selfie photos and the ability to record 4K videos from 24FPS to 60FPS. Finally, see other DxOMark reviews on the Xiaomi 13 and also on the Galaxy S23 Ultra cameras.

