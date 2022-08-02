“iPhone 14”: Allegedly faster despite the old SoC

According to the rumor mill, Apple will only use the new “A16” chip for this year’s Pro models. But the other models could also receive improvements.

Apple is also planning internal improvements for the non-Pro models of its 2022 iphones-in-imessage-without-them-knowing/">iPhones that will increase the speed of the devices compared to previous models – both in terms of network connection and in everyday use. A well-known leaker on Twitter assumes this.

A performance gain the old SoC?

So far, the rumor mill firmly believes that only Apple’s “iPhone 14 Pro” and “iPhone 14 Pro Max” will also get the brand new “A16” SoC. “iPhone 14” and the “iPhone 14 Max” (as a replacement for the iPhone 13 mini with a new 6.7-inch form factor), on the other hand, stayed with the A15 from the iPhone 13. Apple would then classify its devices between “Pro” and “Normal ” Differentiate more than ever before – and at the same time be able to avoid problems with component supply.

Leaker ShrimpApplePro, who got it right multiple times in the past, but now believes that Apple will also provide the non-Pro models with a new interior. Despite “some” old hardware, the models would receive a “overall performance boost” compared to the iPhone 13 series. Apple wants to achieve this with a new 5G modem – most likely again from Qualcomm – and internal modifications. A new “Internal Design” could mean main memory and an improved flash memory connection, which also give the “iPhone 14” and the “iPhone 14 Max” better benchmark results and an overall faster user experience.

More RAM and more efficiency

Apple also wants to improve the RAM equipment and also give the normal “iPhone 14” models 6 instead of 4 GB. The new 5G modem is said to be more efficient and consume less power, and the new iPhones are said to support Wi-Fi 6E. Apple wants to place the devices in such a way that they remain attractive to users despite the old SoC.

Recently there had been speculation that Apple would not only make hardware differences between Pro and non-Pro models with the SoC. The South Korean industry magazine The Elec reported that Samsung’s display division, as a supplier for the iPhone displays, will use different materials for the OLED panels depending on the model. Samsung has received the order for OLED panels for all four iPhone models, while competitor LG is delivering for two models. It remains to be seen whether users will actually notice this.